Dutch prosecutors say Donald Trump’s Twitter account was really hacked

Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Photo by Al Drago / Getty ImagesDutch prosecutors believe a security researcher hacked President Donald Trump ’s Twitter account in October, despite earlier denials from the White House and Twitter. According to The Guardian, a specialist police team investigated hacker Victor Gevers, who claimed to have guessed Trump’s password as “maga2020!” and breached his account. “We believe the hacker has actually penetrated Trump’s Twitter account, but has met the criteria that have been developed in case law to go free as an ethical hacker,” a public prosecutor’s office spokesperson told The Guardian.The BBC reports that Dutch law enforcement alerted US authorities to the findings. It’s unclear exactly what evidence Gevers provided to police; he previously offered screenshots...