Dutch prosecutors say Donald Trump’s Twitter account was really hacked
Photo by Al Drago / Getty Images
Dutch prosecutors believe a security researcher hacked President Donald Trump’s Twitter account in October, despite earlier denials from the White House and Twitter. According to The Guardian, a specialist police team investigated hacker Victor Gevers, who claimed to have guessed Trump’s password as “maga2020!” and breached his account. “We believe the hacker has actually penetrated Trump’s Twitter account, but has met the criteria that have been developed in case law to go free as an ethical hacker,” a public prosecutor’s office spokesperson told The Guardian.
The BBC reports that Dutch law enforcement alerted US authorities to the findings. It’s unclear exactly what evidence Gevers provided to police; he previously offered screenshots...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump again threatens to veto defense bill amid standoff with CongressThe president has threatened to veto the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed Congress with a veto-proof majority.
CBS News
Atlantic City Auctioning Chance to Demolish Donald Trump's CasinoAs if losing the election wasn't enough, folks can stick it to Donald Trump again by pushing the button to blow up one of his old casinos. Here's the deal .....
TMZ.com
2020 in photos: A stunning image from every day this yearCoronavirus pandemic. Social justice protests. The battle between Trump and Biden. 2020 was a historic year in many ways. We remember it through these stunning..
USATODAY.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
House Democrats plan to continue push for McGahn testimony next yearLawyers for the House Judiciary Committee said the panel will reissue its subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn's testimony in 2021.
CBS News
As Trump Leaves the White House, His Imprint on the Judiciary DeepensPublished opinions from the nation’s appeals courts this year show that Trump appointees stand out from other judges, even those named by other Republican..
NYTimes.com
Covid 19 coronavirus: Biden's challenge - Creating a virus-free White HouseThree blocks from the White House, office space for more than 500 Biden transition staffers sits mostly idle. The government is shipping out laptops so staffers..
New Zealand Herald
White House weighs executive order for veterans who served at toxic Uzbek baseActing Defense Secretary Christopher Miller has drafted an executive order after a CBS News investigation revealed new evidence of toxic exposure at a remote..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources