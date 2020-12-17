Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dutch prosecutors say Donald Trump’s Twitter account was really hacked

The Verge Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Dutch prosecutors say Donald Trump’s Twitter account was really hackedPhoto by Al Drago / Getty Images

Dutch prosecutors believe a security researcher hacked President Donald Trump’s Twitter account in October, despite earlier denials from the White House and Twitter. According to The Guardian, a specialist police team investigated hacker Victor Gevers, who claimed to have guessed Trump’s password as “maga2020!” and breached his account. “We believe the hacker has actually penetrated Trump’s Twitter account, but has met the criteria that have been developed in case law to go free as an ethical hacker,” a public prosecutor’s office spokesperson told The Guardian.

The BBC reports that Dutch law enforcement alerted US authorities to the findings. It’s unclear exactly what evidence Gevers provided to police; he previously offered screenshots...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General

William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General 01:12

 William Barr to Step Down , as US Attorney General. President Donald Trump announced Barr's departure via Twitter. Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, , Donald Trump, via Twitter . he has done an outstanding...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump again threatens to veto defense bill amid standoff with Congress

 The president has threatened to veto the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed Congress with a veto-proof majority.
CBS News

Atlantic City Auctioning Chance to Demolish Donald Trump's Casino

 As if losing the election wasn't enough, folks can stick it to Donald Trump again by pushing the button to blow up one of his old casinos. Here's the deal .....
TMZ.com

2020 in photos: A stunning image from every day this year

 Coronavirus pandemic. Social justice protests. The battle between Trump and Biden. 2020 was a historic year in many ways. We remember it through these stunning..
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

House Democrats plan to continue push for McGahn testimony next year

 Lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee said the panel will reissue its subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn's testimony in 2021.
CBS News

As Trump Leaves the White House, His Imprint on the Judiciary Deepens

 Published opinions from the nation’s appeals courts this year show that Trump appointees stand out from other judges, even those named by other Republican..
NYTimes.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Biden's challenge - Creating a virus-free White House

 Three blocks from the White House, office space for more than 500 Biden transition staffers sits mostly idle. The government is shipping out laptops so staffers..
New Zealand Herald

White House weighs executive order for veterans who served at toxic Uzbek base

 Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller has drafted an executive order after a CBS News investigation revealed new evidence of toxic exposure at a remote..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Neighbors Do Not Want President Trump To Make Mar-A-Lago Permanent Residence [Video]

Neighbors Do Not Want President Trump To Make Mar-A-Lago Permanent Residence

Back in 1993, Trump signed an agreement in which club members were banned from spending more than 21 days a year in the club's suites and he also assured the town council he would not live there. Read..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:42Published
Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible [Video]

Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible

Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about the importance of the COVID-19..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published
Atlantic City To Auction Spot To Push Demolish Button On Trump Casino [Video]

Atlantic City To Auction Spot To Push Demolish Button On Trump Casino

One of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casinos will be blown up next month, and for the right amount of money, you could be the one to press the button that brings it down. Katie..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

April Ryan Joins Byron Allen’s TheGrio.TV as White House Correspondent

April Ryan Joins Byron Allen’s TheGrio.TV as White House Correspondent Longtime political journalist April Ryan will serve as White House correspondent and D.C. bureau chief for Byron Allen’s upcoming network TheGrio.TV. She...
The Wrap Also reported by •NewsmaxNYTimes.com

Don Lemon Celebrates End of Kayleigh McEnany’s Tenure in White House: ‘Girl, Bye!’ (Video)

 “CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon celebrated Kayleigh McEnany’s impending departure from the White House Tuesday evening by dismissing her criticism of the...
The Wrap

White House Holds Urgent Daily Talks on Hacking Linked to Russia

 The White House has convened urgent meetings of officials across multiple agencies to address a breach of U.S. government computer systems attributed to Russia,...
Newsmax