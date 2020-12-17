Dutch prosecutors say Donald Trump’s Twitter account was really hacked

As if losing the election wasn't enough, folks can stick it to Donald Trump again by pushing the button to blow up one of his old casinos. Here's the deal .....

Coronavirus pandemic. Social justice protests. The battle between Trump and Biden. 2020 was a historic year in many ways. We remember it through these stunning..

Lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee said the panel will reissue its subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn's testimony in 2021.

Published opinions from the nation’s appeals courts this year show that Trump appointees stand out from other judges, even those named by other Republican..

Three blocks from the White House, office space for more than 500 Biden transition staffers sits mostly idle. The government is shipping out laptops so staffers..

Neighbors Do Not Want President Trump To Make Mar-A-Lago Permanent Residence



Back in 1993, Trump signed an agreement in which club members were banned from spending more than 21 days a year in the club's suites and he also assured the town council he would not live there. Read.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:42 Published 18 hours ago

Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible



Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about the importance of the COVID-19.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 19 hours ago