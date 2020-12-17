Green Deals: Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Snow Blower (Tool-only) $186, more

Global  
 

Amazon offers the Greenworks 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for *$185.75 shipped*. This is for the tool-only model. As a comparison, it originally sold for $259 but trends around $230 more recently. With snow falling from the skies, now is a great time to buy an electric blower. This deal will be perfect for someone already in Greenworks’ 40V ecosystem. Features include a 180-degree rotating chute, 7-inch wheels, and other adjustable pieces. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

