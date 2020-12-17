Green Deals: Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Snow Blower (Tool-only) $186, more
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Amazon offers the Greenworks 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for *$185.75 shipped*. This is for the tool-only model. As a comparison, it originally sold for $259 but trends around $230 more recently. With snow falling from the skies, now is a great time to buy an electric blower. This deal will be perfect for someone already in Greenworks’ 40V ecosystem. Features include a 180-degree rotating chute, 7-inch wheels, and other adjustable pieces. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
Head below for more deals on Aerogardens, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.
more…
