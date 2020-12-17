Nautica takes 50-70% off sitewide + holiday gifts under $20: Sweaters, jackets, more
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Nautica offers *50 to 70% off *sitewide and gift deals under *$20*. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Quarter-Zip French Ribbed Pullover that would also make a fantastic gift idea for the holiday season. It’s currently marked down to *$25* and originally was priced at $80. This pullover is available in several fun color options and I love that it features a contrasting collar as well as logo on the chest. It can easily be dressed up or down and layered over button-up shirts, under vests, or worn on its own. This style also pairs nicely with jeans during casual events, joggers when lounging, or khakis when heading into work. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Nautica customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Gift cards are among the most popular holiday gifts around, and buying them can be a great way to support local shops. But with more businesses closing, could a gift card purchase be riskier this year?
Every holiday season the nonprofit KiDS NEED MoRE loads up buses filled with gifts to donate to children with life-threatening illnesses.This holiday fundraiser grants holiday wishes to over 400 local..