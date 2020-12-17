Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nautica takes 50-70% off sitewide + holiday gifts under $20: Sweaters, jackets, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Nautica offers *50 to 70% off *sitewide and gift deals under *$20*. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Quarter-Zip French Ribbed Pullover that would also make a fantastic gift idea for the holiday season. It’s currently marked down to *$25* and originally was priced at $80. This pullover is available in several fun color options and I love that it features a contrasting collar as well as logo on the chest. It can easily be dressed up or down and layered over button-up shirts, under vests, or worn on its own. This style also pairs nicely with jeans during casual events, joggers when lounging, or khakis when heading into work. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Nautica customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PennyGem - Published
News video: Don't Commit These Gift-Giving Mistakes

Don't Commit These Gift-Giving Mistakes 01:06

 PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge helps us understand what not to buy as holiday gifts.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DWYM: Avoiding gift card pitfalls [Video]

DWYM: Avoiding gift card pitfalls

Gift cards are among the most popular holiday gifts around, and buying them can be a great way to support local shops. But with more businesses closing, could a gift card purchase be riskier this year?

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:08Published
This bus brings holiday cheer to kids with cancer [Video]

This bus brings holiday cheer to kids with cancer

Every holiday season the nonprofit KiDS NEED MoRE loads up buses filled with gifts to donate to children with life-threatening illnesses.This holiday fundraiser grants holiday wishes to over 400 local..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:10Published
Many Americans think they are bad gift-givers and struggle to find the perfect present for the holidays [Video]

Many Americans think they are bad gift-givers and struggle to find the perfect present for the holidays

 Two in five Americans admit to being the worst gift-givers, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their gift-giving and holiday celebration habits and found that 51%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published