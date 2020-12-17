Here’s a first look at Samsung’s upcoming midrange Galaxy A72 5G
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
An alleged render of the Galaxy A72 5G suggests few external changes from the A71. | Image: Steve Hemmerstoffer
The leaks are coming faster as we near 2021 when Samsung is expected to announce a new batch of smartphones. We’ve seen glimpses of what the flagship Galaxy S21 might look like, and thanks to serial-leaker OnLeaks / Steve Hemmerstoffer, it seems we have our first look at the top of the budget-friendlier A-series. These alleged renders of the Galaxy A72 5G hint that, at least on the outside, the changes from its A71 predecessor are subtle.
Photo: Steve Hemmerstoffer The Galaxy A72 5G appears to offer a 6.7-inch display like its predecessor.
The images show a 6.7-inch display with a centered hole-punch camera, which is consistent with the A71. That device used a very nice 1080 x 2400 pixel Super AMOLED Plus...
