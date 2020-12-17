Global  
 

Here’s a first look at Samsung’s upcoming midrange Galaxy A72 5G

The Verge Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
An alleged render of the Galaxy A72 5G suggests few external changes from the A71. | Image: Steve Hemmerstoffer

The leaks are coming faster as we near 2021 when Samsung is expected to announce a new batch of smartphones. We’ve seen glimpses of what the flagship Galaxy S21 might look like, and thanks to serial-leaker OnLeaks / Steve Hemmerstoffer, it seems we have our first look at the top of the budget-friendlier A-series. These alleged renders of the Galaxy A72 5G hint that, at least on the outside, the changes from its A71 predecessor are subtle.

Photo: Steve Hemmerstoffer The Galaxy A72 5G appears to offer a 6.7-inch display like its predecessor.

The images show a 6.7-inch display with a centered hole-punch camera, which is consistent with the A71. That device used a very nice 1080 x 2400 pixel Super AMOLED Plus...
