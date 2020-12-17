Global  
 

Here are the best Kindle deals right now

The Verge Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Here are the best Kindle deals right nowPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

When it comes to finding a device to use to read your ebooks, you have a few options to choose from. You can always buy a tablet or simply use your smartphone, but those devices are multipurpose and can be used for a ton of things, like surfing the web or doom-scrolling through Twitter. If you are looking for something to strictly read books, e-readers, while a niche piece of tech, is designed to store all of your books in a virtual library with no other functionality.

Amazon has dominated the space for years with its Kindle products. Right now, there are three Kindle models you can choose from, each with pros and cons.

Below, we’ve listed each of the current Kindles available for purchase. Sometimes, there isn’t a deal for one or, in...
Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

2 held for stealing iPhones from warehouse in Gurugram [Video]

2 held for stealing iPhones from warehouse in Gurugram

Two persons were arrested in possession of 38 iPhones that they had stolen from the warehouse in Haryana's Gurugram. The culprits worked at an Amazon warehouse in Bilaspur town of Haryana. The iPhones cost worth Rs 50 lakh. Speaking to ANI, ACP (Crime) of Gurugram, Preet Pal Singh said, "They stole phones when security checking was suspended to avoid contact in view of COVID-19."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:48Published

Queen Elizabeth will deliver her Christmas Day message via Alexa this year, if you ask

 Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Alexa, play the Queen’s Christmas Day message” will soon be a thing — even if you don’t..
The Verge

The best last-minute digital gifts from Target, Amazon, Walmart, and more

 Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus are great gifts for early adopters of next-gen consoles. | Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The holiday season has..
The Verge

Google now offers weekly COVID-19 tests to every US employee

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

90,000 Google employees have just received access to free weekly COVID tests. The Wall Street Journal first..
The Verge

