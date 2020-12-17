Amazon’s commercial-grade 48-Ft. String Light Set hits best price since May at $50 (Save 24%)

Global  
 

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 48-foot LED Outdoor String Lights with Edison Bulbs for *$49.99 shipped*. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since May. If you’ve been wanting to add some ambiance or Christmas lighting to your space, it’s hard to go wrong with this string light set. Buyers will have 48-feet to work with, providing enough length to tackle a variety of creative ideas. A low-energy design equates just $1.93 of power required annually (when used for 3-hours each day). Rated 4.8/5 stars.

