The Epic Games Store kicks off 15 days of free games with Cities: Skylines

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Best Video Games of 2020



Wowing us with their graphics, gameplay, controls, story, and more, these were the games you absolutely needed to play! For this list, we’re looking at the best games that came out in 2020. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:25 Published 2 days ago ‘Among Us,' 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch



‘Among Us,' 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's Indie World Showcase took place on Dec. 15. During the event, 19 games were said to be coming to the Switch, some.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:41 Published 2 days ago Researcher Breaks Down Cyberpunk Video Games



In this episode of Game Over(analyzed), Associated Researcher Lars Schmeink breaks down how cyberpunk is portrayed in modern video games. Most people recognize the cyberpunk aesthetic from movies like.. Credit: WIRED Duration: 23:22 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Cities: Skylines kicks off 15 days of free games on the Epic Games Store The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, with civic manager Cities: Skylines heading up 15 days of free game giveaways over the...

Upworthy 5 hours ago



