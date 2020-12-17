Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Epic Games Store kicks off 15 days of free games with Cities: Skylines

PC World Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Bells are ringing, snow is flying, and the Epic Games Store’s already generous gift-giving is going into overdrive. The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2020 kicked off on Thursday, December 17. You can find deep discounts on most of the store’s catalog, of course, but Epic’s throwing in some mighty enticing doorbusters to coax you into its virtual aisles, giving away a free game each day for 15 straight days.

Epic’s aggressive freebies have lured hordes of gamers to The Store That Fortnite Built. The Epic Games Store gives away one or two games for free every week, and they’re of surprisingly high quality. Last year, Epic gave away games for 12 days for its holiday sale, and the company actually earned recognition from our Full Nerd podcast as the unorthodox winner of “Best PC accessory” in 2019. Hey, it’s hard to argue with free games.

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights

Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights 01:46

 RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF SKYLINES AND PEOPLE IN THE CITIES OF DOHA, QATAR AND RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA WHICH WERE SELECTED TO HOST THE 2030 AND 2034 ASIAN GAMES

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Video Games of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Best Video Games of 2020

Wowing us with their graphics, gameplay, controls, story, and more, these were the games you absolutely needed to play! For this list, we’re looking at the best games that came out in 2020.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:25Published
‘Among Us,' 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch [Video]

‘Among Us,' 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch

‘Among Us,' 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's Indie World Showcase took place on Dec. 15. During the event, 19 games were said to be coming to the Switch, some..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published
Researcher Breaks Down Cyberpunk Video Games [Video]

Researcher Breaks Down Cyberpunk Video Games

In this episode of Game Over(analyzed), Associated Researcher Lars Schmeink breaks down how cyberpunk is portrayed in modern video games. Most people recognize the cyberpunk aesthetic from movies like..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 23:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Cities: Skylines kicks off 15 days of free games on the Epic Games Store

 The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, with civic manager Cities: Skylines heading up 15 days of free game giveaways over the...
Upworthy