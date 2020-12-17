Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Among Us' heading to Xbox in 2021, but you can get it now with Xbox Game Pass for PC

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Fresh off launching for the Nintendo Switch, the hit video game "Among Us" will embark on another new video game frontier: the Xbox.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Why are so many gamers refunding the most hyped game of the year

Why are so many gamers refunding the most hyped game of the year 00:50

 After a rocky development marred by labor abuse allegations, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here.The game has been out for less than a week and players are already scrambling for Cyberpunk 2077 refunds. So what gives? .Cyberpunk 2077 is buggier than a bag of bruised peaches lying out on the sidewalk...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches [Video]

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches . On Monday, Warsaw-based developer CD Projekt Red issued an apology and refund policy for users experiencing glitches in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published
Top 10 Biggest Gaming Controversies of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Biggest Gaming Controversies of 2020

This year was one of the biggest in video game history! For this list, we’re looking at the biggest scandals that came from the game industry in 2020.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:24Published
Top 10 Botched Console Launches [Video]

Top 10 Botched Console Launches

These consoles were by no means total failures, but their launches certainly were! For this list, we’re looking at the worst console launches in video game history.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:01Published

Related news from verified sources

EA Play won’t come to Xbox Game Pass for PC until 2021

EA Play won’t come to Xbox Game Pass for PC until 2021 PC gamers subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC or the pricier Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier will need to wait just a little while longer until they have access to...
The Verge

Xbox Game Pass for PC gets even better in 2021 with tons of free EA games

 Microsoft’s Game Pass for PC may be the best deal in gaming, and we’ve previously listed five reasons to back that up. Now we can add a sixth: Even more...
PC World Also reported by •Upworthyengadget9to5Google9to5ToysExtremeTechPolygon

Early indications show PS5 could be ahead in the next-generation console war

 Next-generation consoles have officially debuted, and many would agree that it was unclear which manufacturer would win the highest market share this time...
9to5Toys Also reported by •The Verge