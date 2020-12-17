Global  
 

Facebook goes to war with Apple over targeted ads

Japan Today Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Social networking giant Facebook on Wednesday opened fire on Apple, saying the iPhone maker's new measures on data collection and targeted ads will hurt small businesses. The dispute…
