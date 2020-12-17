Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Right now you can score 3-months of MyPanera+ Coffee for absolutely FREE (Save $27)

9to5Toys Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Panera is offering 3-months of its MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription for *FREE*. For comparison, you’d normally pay $9 per month and today’s deal saves you $27 total. Our last mention was one month free, and today’s deal marks the best available. MyPanera Coffee gives you unlimited light roast, dark roast, hazelnut, decaf, or iced coffee, as well as hot tea for as long as you keep the subscription alive. Whether you’re back to commuting to work, or just want to get out of the home office to grab a coffee before returning for an afternoon meeting, this subscription is a great option. Learn more here.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brooks Nader Tries Kopi Luwak Coffee: The Most Expensive Coffee in the World [Video]

Brooks Nader Tries Kopi Luwak Coffee: The Most Expensive Coffee in the World

Brooks Nader learns about the process of making Kopi Luwak Coffee in Bali. Kopi Luwak coffee is coffee cherries that are partially digested by a civet cat, and is said to be the most expensive coffee..

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 03:42Published
'Bear claw' coffee shop run by disabled staff become hit with shoppers in Shanghai [Video]

'Bear claw' coffee shop run by disabled staff become hit with shoppers in Shanghai

This unique Shanghai coffee shop operates out of a small singular hole in a wall and uses a furry bear claw prop to hand customers their orders.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:08Published
The Hottest Holiday Gifts for the Coffee and Tea Drinkers on Your List [Video]

The Hottest Holiday Gifts for the Coffee and Tea Drinkers on Your List

These 10 fun and functional gifts are guaranteed to warm their hearts—literally.

Credit: My Recipes     Duration: 01:10Published