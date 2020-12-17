Right now you can score 3-months of MyPanera+ Coffee for absolutely FREE (Save $27)

Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Panera is offering 3-months of its MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription for *FREE*. For comparison, you’d normally pay $9 per month and today’s deal saves you $27 total. Our last mention was one month free, and today’s deal marks the best available. MyPanera Coffee gives you unlimited light roast, dark roast, hazelnut, decaf, or iced coffee, as well as hot tea for as long as you keep the subscription alive. Whether you’re back to commuting to work, or just want to get out of the home office to grab a coffee before returning for an afternoon meeting, this subscription is a great option. Learn more here.



