Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds

Image: CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed it has no special refund agreement with Microsoft or Sony, despite saying..

Sony will be buying anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billion, Sony and AT&T announced Wednesday. Specifically, Crunchyroll will become..

'Grey's Anatomy' Blast From the Past Character, Oscar Isaac's Role in 'Metal Gear Solid' & More Top News | THR News Letitia Wright faces major backlash on Twitter after posting a link to an anti-vaccine video, Oscar Isaac is set to star in the Sony video game adaptation 'Metal Gear Solid' and 'Grey's Anatomy' delivers a second blast from its past.

Sony seeing strong PS5 demand ahead of launch Sony Corp is seeing "very considerable" demand for its PlayStation 5 console via pre-orders, its gaming chief said, as the tech firm targets pole position in the race to tap the growth of gaming with the device's Nov. 12 launch. Francis Maguire reports.

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday



PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday . PlayStation took to Twitter to reveal that more consoles will be available before the end of the year. These retailers intend to restock.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11 Published 3 weeks ago

Walmart's Website Down Again, PlayStation 5 Frenzy



Walmart The PlayStation 5 launched last Thursday, but it has been nearly impossible to buy. The only certain way to get a PlayStation 5 at launch was by preordering it. But at least one retailer is.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published on November 19, 2020