Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds

The Verge Friday, 18 December 2020
Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refundsSony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds for anyone who bought the game from the digital storefront, the company said on Thursday. If you want to start the refund process now, Sony says to visit this site and sign into your PlayStation account to submit a request.

The game has already been removed from the PlayStation Store for a few Verge staffers on their PS5s, and the game doesn’t come up in a search for “Cyberpunk 2077” on the web version of the store. Following older, online listing links to the game will show its store page, but with the option to wish list it only.



SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who...
Cover Video STUDIO
'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches

 On Monday, Warsaw-based developer CD Projekt Red issued an apology and refund policy for users experiencing glitches in the highly-anticipated game.

It's not as easy to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund as CD Projekt Red suggested

 Image: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed it has no special refund agreement with Microsoft or Sony, despite saying..
The Verge

Sony is buying anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billion

 Sony will be buying anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billion, Sony and AT&T announced Wednesday. Specifically, Crunchyroll will become..
The Verge
'Grey's Anatomy' Blast From the Past Character, Oscar Isaac's Role in 'Metal Gear Solid' & More Top News | THR News [Video]

'Grey's Anatomy' Blast From the Past Character, Oscar Isaac's Role in 'Metal Gear Solid' & More Top News | THR News

Letitia Wright faces major backlash on Twitter after posting a link to an anti-vaccine video, Oscar Isaac is set to star in the Sony video game adaptation 'Metal Gear Solid' and 'Grey's Anatomy' delivers a second blast from its past.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:19Published
Sony seeing strong PS5 demand ahead of launch [Video]

Sony seeing strong PS5 demand ahead of launch

Sony Corp is seeing "very considerable" demand for its PlayStation 5 console via pre-orders, its gaming chief said, as the tech firm targets pole position in the race to tap the growth of gaming with the device's Nov. 12 launch. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

