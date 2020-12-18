Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds
Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds for anyone who bought the game from the digital storefront, the company said on Thursday. If you want to start the refund process now, Sony says to visit this site and sign into your PlayStation account to submit a request.
The game has already been removed from the PlayStation Store for a few Verge staffers on their PS5s, and the game doesn’t come up in a search for “Cyberpunk 2077” on the web version of the store. Following older, online listing links to the game will show its store page, but with the option to wish list it only.
SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who...
