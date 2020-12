Microsoft president sounds alarm on ‘ongoing’ SolarWinds hack, identifies 40 more precise targets

Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Microsoft president Brad Smith warned that the wide-ranging hack of the SolarWinds ’ Orion IT software is “ongoing,” and that investigations reveal “an attack that is remarkable for its scope, sophistication and impact.” The breach targeted several US government agencies and is believed to have been carried out by Russian nation-state hackers.Smith characterized the hack as “a moment of reckoning” and laid out in no uncertain terms just how large and how dangerous Microsoft believes the hack to be. It “represents an act of recklessness that created a serious technological vulnerability for the United States and the world,” Smith argues.He believes that it “is not just an attack on specific targets, but on the trust and reliability of...