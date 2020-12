You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tennessee firefighters help Santa bring Christmas cheer to children's hospital patients



Santa Claus needed some help bringing Christmas cheer to patients at a Tennessee children's hospital. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:31 Published 20 hours ago Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights



RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF SKYLINES AND PEOPLE IN THE CITIES OF DOHA, QATAR AND RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA WHICH WERE SELECTED TO HOST THE 2030 AND 2034 ASIAN GAMES Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:46 Published 2 days ago Doha to host 2030 Asian Games: Qatar's capital beat Riyadh in vote



Doha will host the 2030 Asian Games, while Riyadh will host the 2034 edition, Olympic Council of Asia announced. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:10 Published 2 days ago