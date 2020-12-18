Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Podcast: The biggest winners and losers of tech in 2020

engadget Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra look back at 2020 to figure out who were the biggest winners and losers of tech. From Apple’s M1 chip to the downfall of Quibi, it was a year of serious highs and lows for the tech industry, especially once you factor...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Marching To The Same North Stars: DISH’s Arrix On Addressable TV’s Moment [Video]

Marching To The Same North Stars: DISH’s Arrix On Addressable TV’s Moment

At the end of an otherwise "crazy" year, DISH Media sees a way forward after strong momentum in the growth of addressable TV ad sales. In June, DISH Media told Beet.TV it was selling 60% of ads..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:21Published
Blockgraph Spreads Its Wings: More Partners, Manningham Says [Video]

Blockgraph Spreads Its Wings: More Partners, Manningham Says

The company aiming to use blockchain technology to improve the advertising supply chain is itself hoping to add further links to its chain. Blockgraph is a JV of Comcast, ViacomCBS and Charter’s..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:14Published