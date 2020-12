Boba Fett show heading to Disney Plus in 2021

Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Image: Lucasfilm Ltd After years of speculation about whether Boba Fett would get his own spinoff of some kind, The Mandalorian ’s season 2 finale confirmed that a Boba Fett series will hit Disney Plus in December 2021.The show, The Book of Boba Fett, was not included as an announcement during Disney’s big investor day last week. Several other Star Wars projects, including two Mandalorian spinoffs — an Ahsoka Tano show and Rangers of the New Republic — a Lando Calrissian show, and a Star Wars anime, were announced last week.*Warning: The following contains light spoilers for **The Mandalorian**’s second season finale.*The announcement comes during a post-credits scene (ah, yes, the post-credits scenes), which finds Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in Jabba the...