Boba Fett show heading to Disney Plus in 2021
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.
After years of speculation about whether Boba Fett would get his own spinoff of some kind, The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale confirmed that a Boba Fett series will hit Disney Plus in December 2021.
The show, The Book of Boba Fett, was not included as an announcement during Disney’s big investor day last week. Several other Star Wars projects, including two Mandalorian spinoffs — an Ahsoka Tano show and Rangers of the New Republic — a Lando Calrissian show, and a Star Wars anime, were announced last week.
*Warning: The following contains light spoilers for **The Mandalorian**’s second season finale.*
The announcement comes during a post-credits scene (ah, yes, the post-credits scenes), which finds Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in Jabba the...
Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.
After years of speculation about whether Boba Fett would get his own spinoff of some kind, The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale confirmed that a Boba Fett series will hit Disney Plus in December 2021.
The show, The Book of Boba Fett, was not included as an announcement during Disney’s big investor day last week. Several other Star Wars projects, including two Mandalorian spinoffs — an Ahsoka Tano show and Rangers of the New Republic — a Lando Calrissian show, and a Star Wars anime, were announced last week.
*Warning: The following contains light spoilers for **The Mandalorian**’s second season finale.*
The announcement comes during a post-credits scene (ah, yes, the post-credits scenes), which finds Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in Jabba the...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Disney+ American subscription video streaming service
2020 was the year everyone streamedImage: Disney Plus
When we couldn’t go out, we watched anything and everything
The Verge
The MCU is so big Disney Plus is getting a new Legends clip show to help you keep trackDisney has announced that yet another new Marvel series is coming to Disney Plus: Marvel Studios: Legends. The new ongoing series will “showcase individual..
The Verge
Verge Weekender: Disney’s big day, Cyberpunk 2077, latest at Google, and our favorite gadgetsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Happy Saturday and welcome to the inaugural edition of the Verge Weekender, a short recap of some of the..
The Verge
Disney finally revealed the real Disney PlusBy the end of Disney’s four-hour event, which felt like an amalgamation of a San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel and an Apple keynote, executives made one thing..
The Verge
Boba Fett fictional character in Star Wars
ShowBiz Minute: Bulloch, Interscope Geffen, BieberJeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first "Star Wars" trilogy, dies; Billboard: Interscope Geffen A&M named No. 1 label of 2020; Justin Bieber, UK health workers team..
USATODAY.com
Jeremy Bulloch, 'Star Wars' actor who played bounty hunter Boba Fett, dies at 75Jeremy Bulloch, the British actor who portrayed bounty hunter Boba Fett in the "Star Wars" film trilogy, died Thursday at 75.
USATODAY.com
'Star Wars' Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch Dead at 75A statement from Jeremy's family says the actor died following health complications which included Parkinson's disease ... something he battled for years...
TMZ.com
Star Wars' Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies aged 75The actor was best known for playing the bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original trilogy.
BBC News
Lucasfilm American film and television production company
The weirdest pop culture of 2020Lucasfilm, Ltd.
2020 has been a strange year, by nearly any metric you choose to use. And that weirdness has bled over to pop culture, as the..
The Verge
Baby Yoda can live on your desk thanks to AR and Google SearchGrogu’s face upon realizing he lives with me. | Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.
Google has added Grogu (formerly Baby Yoda) to its augmented reality search..
The Verge
The Mandalorian takes a stand on the line between good and evil in its latest episodePhoto: Lucasfilm Ltd.
“Empire. New Republic. It’s all the same to these people,” comments Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) in the latest episode of The..
The Verge
It's official: Harrison Ford will return in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie(CNN)Harrison Ford will be grabbing his whip and ramming on his hat for a fifth "Indiana Jones" movie, Disney has confirmed -- a mere 41 years after the first..
WorldNews
The Mandalorian American television series
Disney Plus is getting two new Mandalorian spinoffs: Rangers of the New Republic and AhsokaLucasfilm has announced two new Star Wars TV shows: Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, and Star Wars: Ahsoka, both of which will be spinoffs from The..
The Verge
'The Mandalorian' fans call for Gina Carano's exit over anti-mask tweets
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 premieres on Disney Plus
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
Lando Calrissian Fictional character in the Star Wars universe
Star Wars: Lando is a new ‘event series’ coming to Disney PlusJustin Simien — the* *writer, producer, and director of Dear White People — is creating a Lando Calrissian ‘event series’ for Disney Plus, fittingly..
The Verge
Ahsoka Tano Character in Star Wars
Fennec Shand Star Wars character
Jabba the Hutt Fictional character in Star Wars
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources