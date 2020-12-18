Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dillard’s new markdowns offer up to 40% off: Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia, more

9to5Toys Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Dillard’s offers *up to 40% off* new markdowns including hundreds of top brands for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Inside you will find deals on Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, and many more. Shipping prices apply and today’s the last day to receive standard delivery. The men’s Ralph Lauren Luxury Jersey Pullover is our top pick from this sale and will easily become a staple in your wardrobe. It’s currently marked down to* $70*, which is $29 off the original rate. This style features a brushed feel for added softness and can be dressed up or down throughout any season. The pullover will look nice with jeans, joggers, khakis, shorts, and more. Plus, you can find it available in an array of versatile color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dillard’s.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: California Requests 5,000 More Body Bags and Refrigerated Trucks as COVID-19 Cases Surge

California Requests 5,000 More Body Bags and Refrigerated Trucks as COVID-19 Cases Surge 01:21

 California Requests, 5,000 More Body Bags and Refrigerated Trucks, as COVID-19 Cases Surge. On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state is preparing for its “most intense” COVID-19 surge to date. . There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we're still in the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

As COVID-19 Infections Surge In Los Angeles County [Video]

As COVID-19 Infections Surge In Los Angeles County

Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Los Angeles County is now testing for a new and more transmissible strain of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported. The county has seen a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK [Video]

South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK

South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK . It appears to be more transmissible and is independent from the new variant that recently emerged in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
Americans looking to overhaul their finances in 2021 [Video]

Americans looking to overhaul their finances in 2021

2020 has taken its toll and Americans are looking at the 2021 new year for a fresh start in one particular area.According to new research, 73% of Americans have a New Year's resolution this year that..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published