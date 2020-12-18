OnePlus 8T Android Smartphone with four cameras sees $100 discount to $649 Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Amazon currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for *$649 shipped*. Usually selling for $749, today’s offer saves you $100 and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Delivering a more budget-focused handset compared to its other releases, the OnePlus 8T still packs plenty of flagship features like a 6.55-inch 120Hz display and 5G connectivity. Warp Charge technology nets you a “full day’s power” in just 15 minutes and around back you’ll find 48MP quad-camera array. To complete the package, OnePlus includes 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Rated 4.3/5 stars and we found it to be the “best OnePlus smartphone to date” in our hands-on review. More details below.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

