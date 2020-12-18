US airlines are allowing passengers to avoid the Boeing 737 Max as it returns to the skies in the coming months - here's how

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg On COVID-19 Vaccine, Surprising Deals



CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg discusses what the COVID-19 vaccine means to the travel industry, surprising rental car deals and getting passengers back on the Boeing 737 Max. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 06:53 Published 1 week ago Boeing takes back to air



The Boeing 737 Max has been cleared to fly after two deadly accidents. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:40 Published 2 weeks ago Boeing's 737 Max is back in the skies



The Boeing 737 Max was grounded after being involved in two deadly crashes that killed over 300 people. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago