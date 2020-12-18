Global  
 

Lt. Gen. John Thompson explains how startups can interact with the Space Force

TechCrunch Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Space Force’s Lt. Gen. John Thompson spoke at TechCrunch Session: Space earlier this week. Throughout the wide-ranging interview, General Thompson explained the various ways and means for private companies like startups should interact with Space Force. Thompson knows what he’s talking about. As the Commander of the Space and Missiles Systems Center, he oversees research, […]
News video: Sourcing Tech for Securing Space

 Lt. General Thompson is responsible for fostering an ecosystem of non-traditional space startups and the future of Space Force acquisitions, all to the end goal of protecting the global commons of space. He talks about what the U.S. is looking for in startup partnerships and emerging tech, and how it...

