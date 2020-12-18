Lt. Gen. John Thompson explains how startups can interact with the Space Force
Friday, 18 December 2020 () Space Force’s Lt. Gen. John Thompson spoke at TechCrunch Session: Space earlier this week. Throughout the wide-ranging interview, General Thompson explained the various ways and means for private companies like startups should interact with Space Force. Thompson knows what he’s talking about. As the Commander of the Space and Missiles Systems Center, he oversees research, […]
Lt. General Thompson is responsible for fostering an ecosystem of non-traditional space startups and the future of Space Force acquisitions, all to the end goal of protecting the global commons of space. He talks about what the U.S. is looking for in startup partnerships and emerging tech, and how it...