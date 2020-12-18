Lt. Gen. John Thompson explains how startups can interact with the Space Force Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Space Force’s Lt. Gen. John Thompson spoke at TechCrunch Session: Space earlier this week. Throughout the wide-ranging interview, General Thompson explained the various ways and means for private companies like startups should interact with Space Force. Thompson knows what he’s talking about. As the Commander of the Space and Missiles Systems Center, he oversees research, […] 👓 View full article

