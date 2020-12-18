Global  
 

Chefman’s 8-Qt. Turbo Touch Air Fryer hits Amazon low at $70 (Reg. $100+), more from $30

9to5Toys Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer for *$69.99 shipped*. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day where it regularly sells for as much as $140. Over at Amazon, it is usually in the $100 range and is now at a new all-time low. If you’re in the market for a large family-sized air fryer, this might very well be it. Alongside the oversized 8-quart capacity, this model sports a digital touch interface for selecting one of the many preset cooking modes including “golden-brown French fries, crispy fried chicken, tender meat, and delicate fish.” This model stands out from most with an extra-large viewing window so you can keep an eye on your meals for the perfect cook. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below. 

