PC gaming deals from $66: i7-10700K $320, RTX 2080 Super laptop $2,500, 1TB SSD $77, more

Amazon is offering the Intel Core i7-10700K 8-core 3.8GHz Unlocked Processor for *$319.99* *shipped*. Also at Best Buy. Today’s deal saves you 20% from its regular going rate and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. You’ll find that this processor offers 8-cores and 16-threads for ample power, great for higher-end gaming computers or workstation setups. It has a base clock of 3.8GHz and boosts up to 5.1GHz. However, since this is an unlocked processor, it can be overclocked if you have a supported motherboard and ample cooling. You’ll need an LGA1200 motherboard to use this processor, and given that it’s an unlocked CPU, we’d suggest opting for a Z490 model. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



