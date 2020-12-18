Suspected Russian Hack Against the US, Larger Than Expected Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

The level of a sophistication of the most recent cyberattack on the United States suspected to be a Russian hack that the government unearthed this week is much larger than first expected. The level of a sophistication of the most recent cyberattack on the United States suspected to be a Russian hack that the government unearthed this week is much larger than first expected. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Large-scale hack of the US Treasury



A big concern this morning after a large-scale hack of the US Treasury and Commerce Departments. US officials telling ABC News that Russian government hackers were behind the attack. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 4 days ago

