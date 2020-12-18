Global  
 

China-based Zoom employee charged for secretly censoring Tiananmen Square anniversary events

The Verge Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
China-based Zoom employee charged for secretly censoring Tiananmen Square anniversary eventsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A China-based former Zoom employee is being charged with harassment for allegedly disrupting video calls commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. Brooklyn federal prosecutors unsealed a case against Xinjiang (also known as Julien) Jin today. The complaint doesn’t identify Jin’s employer, but Zoom published a blog post acknowledging that it employed him.

According to the complaint, Jin was a liaison between Zoom and Chinese law enforcement and intelligence services. He allegedly used this position to target dissidents and activists both inside and outside the People’s Republic of China, collecting account information and disrupting meetings. “The allegations in the complaint lay bare the Faustian bargain that the PRC government...
