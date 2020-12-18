China-based Zoom employee charged for secretly censoring Tiananmen Square anniversary events
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
A China-based former Zoom employee is being charged with harassment for allegedly disrupting video calls commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. Brooklyn federal prosecutors unsealed a case against Xinjiang (also known as Julien) Jin today. The complaint doesn’t identify Jin’s employer, but Zoom published a blog post acknowledging that it employed him.
According to the complaint, Jin was a liaison between Zoom and Chinese law enforcement and intelligence services. He allegedly used this position to target dissidents and activists both inside and outside the People’s Republic of China, collecting account information and disrupting meetings. “The allegations in the complaint lay bare the Faustian bargain that the PRC government...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Zoom Video Communications American video communications company
What’s the difference between FDA approval and authorization?FDA headquarters in Maryland. | Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
In most contexts, it’s perfectly acceptable to use “approval” and..
The Verge
Amazon launches group video and audio calling for Echo devicesGroup calling on an Echo Show. | Photo: Amazon
Amazon is launching a new group video or audio calling feature for Echo devices today, just in time for..
The Verge
Zoom Lifts 40-Minute Limit on Free Accounts for the Holidays
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Tiananmen Square public square in Beijing, China
60 Minutes Archives: An interview with China's Jiang ZeminBob Anderson produced this rare interview with then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin. Mike Wallace asked about the Tiananmen Square massacre, Falun Gong, and the..
CBS News
From the archives of 60 Minutes: Tiananmen SquareOn the 25th anniversary of the bloody uprising, here’s a look back at Mike Wallace’s report on a secret document that exposed the Chinese government.
CBS News
Brooklyn Borough in New York City and county in New York state, United States
Sydney on 'The Hughleys' 'Memba Her?!Brooklyn born actor Ashley Monique Clark was only 10 years old when she shot to stardom after she landed the role of the adorable older sister Sydney Hughley --..
TMZ.com
U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20Published
Paul Rudd hands out cookies to voters in the rain
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06Published
Xinjiang Autonomous region of China
China accused of forcing 570,000 Uighurs to pick cotton in Xinjiang
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:48Published
'Overjoyed': Uighur family reunited in Australia after being forcibly separated for three yearsSadam Abdusalam has been fighting to have his wife and his young son, who is an Australian citizen, freed from house arrest in Xinjiang.
SBS
Kyrgyzstan pleads for more Chinese help in building key infrastructureEven as Kyrgyzstan appears uncertain how to cope with the massive weight of its dues to China, it has embarked on a fresh charm offensive to remind Beijing of..
WorldNews
Activists say China's repression of minorities "turbocharged" by techHuman Rights Watch says leaked data show Muslims in Xinjiang province "arbitrarily" flagged for arrest by a computer program, for as little as calling relatives..
CBS News
Faust Protagonist of a classic German legend
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources