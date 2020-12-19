Global  
 

Shigeru Miyamoto tours Super Nintendo World theme park in new video

The Verge Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Shigeru Miyamoto tours Super Nintendo World theme park in new videoImage: Nintendo

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto led a video tour of the company’s Mario-themed Super Nintendo World attraction at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka during the company’s latest Direct livestream.

The theme park looks to be packed with Mario iconography that will be familiar to Nintendo fans. Even the entrance Mario-themed: you enter the park by walking through a giant pipe that spits you out in the atrium of Princess Peach’s castle that first debuted in Super Mario 64.

"A smart wristband lets you interact with elements of the park"

Miyamoto showed how you can you use a special smart wristband, called the “Power-Up Band,” to interact with different parts of the zone. In one example, he punched a question mark block with the hand wearing the...
