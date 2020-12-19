Global  
 

Cyberpunk 2077’s Microsoft store listing now has a warning for bugs

The Verge Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Cyberpunk 2077’s Microsoft store listing now has a warning for bugsCyberpunk 2077’s listing on Microsoft’s digital games store now includes a label warning of potential performance issues on Xbox One. “Users may experience performance issues when playing this game on Xbox One consoles until this game is updated,” the warning reads.

Players have observed numerous bugs and performance issues with Cyberpunk 2077 since its launch last week, especially on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The dissatisfaction led the company to quickly issue a statement suggesting that unhappy players try to get refunds for the game. Many players had trouble actually getting refunds, though, given Sony and Microsoft’s typically strict policies for issuing refunds of digital games.

Since Thursday evening, though, that has...
