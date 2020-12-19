Global  
 

The best last-minute digital gifts from Target, Amazon, Walmart, and more

The Verge Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus are great gifts for early adopters of next-gen consoles.

The holiday season has arrived — but don’t panic. If you forgot to buy a gift for someone, you can’t decide what to give your loved one, or the item you wanted to give can’t be delivered on time, it’s not a problem. Digital gifts are the most convenient and easiest gifts. And with so many digital gifts to choose from — like a subscription to a popular streaming service, some extra cash for iTunes or a new game, or a gift card from your favorite retailer — we made a list of a few quick gift ideas.

Image: Disney A streaming service like Disney Plus could be the perfect gift for a stay-at-home friend or relative.

*For movie / TV show streamers*

With the pandemic continuing to keep most of us inside, there’s never...
