How the pandemic inspired creative uses of technology in 2020

The Verge Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
How the pandemic inspired creative uses of technology in 2020Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart brought together the cast of the Lord of the Rings movies

The year that brought us the coronavirus pandemic, murder hornets, and the deaths of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Alex Trebek is probably one most people won’t be sad to bid adieu. Parents and kids were stuck together during lockdowns, trying to manage remote school and work, and everyone’s feeling good and frayed at this point.

At the start of the pandemic, media was abuzz with the notion that this pandemic and the resulting lockdowns would be a boon for the creative process. Suffering and isolation, the logic goes, beget great works of art and literature: just look at Shakespeare, who apparently cranked out Macbeth, King Lear, and Antony and Cleopatra while quarantined during an outbreak of bubonic plague.

While we may not yet know if...
