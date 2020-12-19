Global  
 

Today's Amazon furniture discounts modernize your space from $60

9to5Toys Saturday, 19 December 2020
Today at Amazon we’ve spotted lighting, tables, chairs, and more discounts *as low as $60*. Our favorite is the Rivet Jamie Accent Chair for *$353.61 shipped*. That’s $86 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. This accent chair is bound to uplift almost any space whether it be your home office, living room, or bedroom. It delivers an “eye catching, mid-century modern inspired design” that’s upheld by tapered hardwood legs. The entire piece measures 31- by 32.3 by 35-inches and is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more furniture deals priced *from $60*.

