Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 50% off Hasbro board games, Disney toys, and much more

9to5Toys Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide selection of Hasbro, Disney, and more with board games and toys discounted as low as *$2.50* with as much as *50% off*. One of our favorites is Risk with Dragons at *$19.99 Prime shipped*. Down from $30, today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $15. While Risk is quite a classic game, there are five different ways to play this one. You’ll find the classic game mode, but also Dragon Risk, Secret Mission Risk, Risk for two players, and Capital Risk. You can also play with Alexa alongside you, making for a fun, 21st-century rendition of an age-old classic. Rated 4.7/5 stars. There’s quite a bit more to explore at Amazon, so be sure to check out the rest of today’s deals right here.

