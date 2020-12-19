Global  
 

Queen Elizabeth will deliver her Christmas Day message via Alexa this year, if you ask

Alexa, play the Queen’s Christmas Day message” will soon be a thing — even if you don’t live in the UK. Starting December 25th at 3PM GMT (or 10AM ET, 7AM PT), that phrase will deliver the Queen’s traditional Christmas Day broadcast, according to The Guardian.

If you’re curious what the Queen’s message might contain, you can check out transcripts of all her previous Christmas Broadcasts (going back to 1952!) at The Royal Household’s website. No doubt this one will spend some time on the COVID-19 pandemic, whose latest variant is currently forcing London to impose its harshest lockdown yet, but perhaps it’ll be a bit of an escape from the harsh reality, too.

Amazon seems to think it might be: "After a challenging year, millions of...
