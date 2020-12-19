Queen Elizabeth will deliver her Christmas Day message via Alexa this year, if you ask

Amazon rolls out typed instructions function in Alexa for iPhone users



Tech company Amazon has started to roll out a new feature to iPhone users, enabling them to fire off a text message to their assistant rather than using voice to communicate with the speaker. According to Mashable, the new feature, however, is not accessible to everyone at this time. The new Alexa texting feature has launched as a public preview on iOS, according to the company, which confirmed the feature to The Verge following reports from some users. The users will need the Alexa app for iOS, assuming that one is in the US. It is unclear when the feature will arrive for Android and in other markets.

