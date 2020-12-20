Google Nest Hello Doorbell sees pre-Christmas discount from $134.50 (Reg. $229) Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Walmart currently offers Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for *$178.95 shipped*. Usually fetching $229, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings and matches our previous mention from Black Friday. Over at BuyDig, you can grab a 2-pack of the video doorbells for *$269*, dropping the individual price to* $134.50 *each when code *MUQ2* has been applied at checkout. Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps and eye on your porch. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and more. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.



