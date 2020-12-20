Global  
 

Animated Google Doodle showcases the winter solstice and ‘great conjunction’

9to5Google Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Google, in collaboration with NASA, has replaced their homepage logo in the Northern Hemisphere with an animated Doodle celebrating the winter solstice and suggesting that you keep your eyes to the skies for the current “great conjunction” of Saturn and Jupiter.

The Great Conjunction of 2020; What it is and how you can see it

The Great Conjunction of 2020; What it is and how you can see it 01:41

 This coming Monday kicks off Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, but stargazers out there will have something else to look forward to this next week with the Great Conjunction of 2020.

Jupiter, Saturn will be the closest they have been in 400 years. How to view the 'great conjunction'

Jupiter, Saturn will be the closest they have been in 400 years. How to view the 'great conjunction'

Appearing as a “Christmas star,” the "great conjunction" happens next Monday, December 21, which also happens to be the Winter Solstice, marking the start of the winter season.

Planets Combining to Form Rare 'Christmas Star'

Planets Combining to Form Rare 'Christmas Star'

NEW YORK — Astronomers are calling it the Great Conjunction of 2020. On December 21 — coincidentally the winter solstice — the two largest planets in our solar system will appear to almost merge..

For the First Time in 800 Years, a "Christmas Star" Will Illuminate the Skies This Month

For the First Time in 800 Years, a “Christmas Star” Will Illuminate the Skies This Month

Jupiter and Saturn are set to put on quite the show on December 21.

