Animated Google Doodle showcases the winter solstice and ‘great conjunction’
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Google, in collaboration with NASA, has replaced their homepage logo in the Northern Hemisphere with an animated Doodle celebrating the winter solstice and suggesting that you keep your eyes to the skies for the current “great conjunction” of Saturn and Jupiter.
more…
Google, in collaboration with NASA, has replaced their homepage logo in the Northern Hemisphere with an animated Doodle celebrating the winter solstice and suggesting that you keep your eyes to the skies for the current “great conjunction” of Saturn and Jupiter.
more…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources