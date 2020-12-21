If your Cyberpunk 2077 save file becomes too big, it might get corrupted
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Image: CD Projekt Red
I can barely go anywhere on the internet without seeing yet another wild, hilarious, or downright odd bug from Cyberpunk 2077. It’s a buggy game, and developer CD Projekt Red has already released two hotfixes to try and shore up some of the problems. One issue that’s starting to pop up, though, isn’t funny at all: some players are reporting that their Cyberpunk 2077 save files are becoming corrupted if they exceed a certain file size (via Eurogamer).
If your Cyberpunk 2077 save is corrupted, you’ll apparently see this prompt when you try and load up the game: “saved data is damaged and cannot be loaded.” Here’s what it looks like:
Image: GOG.com support document The prompt shown for corrupted saves in Cyberpunk...
Image: CD Projekt Red
Image: GOG.com support document The prompt shown for corrupted saves in Cyberpunk...
