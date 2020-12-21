Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If your Cyberpunk 2077 save file becomes too big, it might get corrupted

The Verge Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
If your Cyberpunk 2077 save file becomes too big, it might get corruptedImage: CD Projekt Red

I can barely go anywhere on the internet without seeing yet another wild, hilarious, or downright odd bug from Cyberpunk 2077. It’s a buggy game, and developer CD Projekt Red has already released two hotfixes to try and shore up some of the problems. One issue that’s starting to pop up, though, isn’t funny at all: some players are reporting that their Cyberpunk 2077 save files are becoming corrupted if they exceed a certain file size (via Eurogamer).

If your Cyberpunk 2077 save is corrupted, you’ll apparently see this prompt when you try and load up the game: “saved data is damaged and cannot be loaded.” Here’s what it looks like:

Image: GOG.com support document The prompt shown for corrupted saves in Cyberpunk...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

CD Projekt CD Projekt Polish video game company

Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.05 update addresses a laundry list of bugs

 Image: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077’s second promised hotfix is out for Xbox and PlayStation platforms. The PC version will follow “soon,”..
The Verge

CD Projekt Red promises Cyberpunk 2077 refunds ‘out of our own pocket if necessary’

 Image: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) has issued yet another statement regarding the ongoing Cyberpunk 2077 debacle, this time clarifying its..
The Verge

Best Buy is accepting Cyberpunk 2077 returns through December 21st, even if you played it

 Image: CD Projekt Red

Best Buy has joined the list of retailers offering returns for copies of Cyberpunk 2077, with the company announcing (in a forum..
The Verge

Microsoft offers Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for all digital sales, but it’s not pulling the game

 Image: CD Projekt Red

Microsoft says it’s now offering Cyberpunk 2077 refunds to anyone who has purchased the game via its Microsoft Store. While..
The Verge

Eurogamer Video games news and reviews website


Related news from verified sources

Cyberpunk Game Maker Faces Hostile Staff After Failed Launch
Upworthy Also reported by •FT.com

Cyberpunk 2077 v1.05 is now available on Stadia, adds FOV adjustment

 Years from now, Cyberpunk 2077 may turn out to be one of the worst launches in video game history despite being the biggest, thanks to rough console ports and...
9to5Google Also reported by •FossbytesExtremeTechMashable9to5Toys

Grimes Has Changed The 'Miss Anthropocene' Artwork

Grimes Has Changed The 'Miss Anthropocene' Artwork It's been updated across streaming paltforms... *Grimes* has changed the artwork for her album 'Miss Anthropocene'. Claire Boucher recently shared a brand...
Clash