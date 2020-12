You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Santa Claus visits kids at Palm Beach Children's Hospital



Christmas came a little early for kids at Palm Beach Children's Hospital in West Palm Beach on Tuesday when Santa Claus paid them a special visit. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:31 Published 39 minutes ago 'Santa Cruise' delivers presents to kids in UK while riding electric skateboard



A man in Brighton and Hove dressed up as Santa, or "Santa Cruise" as he calls himself, and delivered presents to kids while riding an electric skateboard. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 8 hours ago Meet the pampered pooch whose owner has built him his own Santa Grotto - complete with a stack of presents worth £2,000



Meet the pampered pooch whose owner has built him his own Santa Grotto - complete with a stack of presents worth £2,000.Owner Alisa Thorne, 52, spent a week turning her garden summer house into a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:02 Published 9 hours ago