Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID Christmas Party Ideas: How To Celebrate Christmas With Tech

Fossbytes Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
COVID Christmas Party Ideas: How To Celebrate Christmas With TechSince 2020 was mostly about COVID-19, we decided to call it COVID Christmas. While going out and celebrating, as usual, is not a preferred option, there are ways to make the COVID Christmas fun from the comfort of your home. We have a bunch of cool COVID Christmas party ideas so you can celebrate Christmas […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Covid Christmas: What can you do to stay safe?

Covid Christmas: What can you do to stay safe? 00:48

 For those who can meet up on Christmas Day, what can be done to reduce the spread of coronavirus?

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Latin America [Video]

First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Latin America

Mexico is the first country in the region to receive the coronavirus vaccine, but several are expected to follow suit.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:53Published
Major COVID Concerns Surround Traveling During Christmas Rush [Video]

Major COVID Concerns Surround Traveling During Christmas Rush

There are major concerns and restrictions for traveling during the Christmas rush this year; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published
Dad Pranks Sons by Packing Their Christmas Gifts in Latest Gaming Console's Box [Video]

Dad Pranks Sons by Packing Their Christmas Gifts in Latest Gaming Console's Box

This dad searched for the latest gaming console for his sons but couldn't get it as it was unavailable. He then decided to play a prank on them by packing their other Christmas presents inside the..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:36Published