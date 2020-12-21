Global  
 

Apple closes stores in California and the UK as COVID-19 cases soar

engadget Monday, 21 December 2020
Apple closes stores in California and the UK as COVID-19 cases soarApple has closed all 53 stores in California and up to 16 across the UK, Tennessee, Brazil and Mexico due to soaring COVID-19 cases in those regions, the company told the New York Times in a statement. It’s the second major closure of Apple’s retail...
 All of Apple's 53 retail stores in California have temporarily closed due to a spike in coronavirus cases, according to the company's website and confirmed by a...
 The move, amid a frenzy of Christmas shopping, also includes its London stores.
