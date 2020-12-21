Stop vacuuming in 2021! iRobot Roomba 960 with Wi-Fi + apps: $280 (Refurb) Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba 960 with Wifi Alexa/Google Assistant for *$279.99* renewed. That’s $120 off regular price and $370 off the new $649 list price though Amazon does offer it at *$437* today.



Start a vacuum session with your voice via Alexa or Google Assistant or start via iPhone or Android Apps. This robot vacuum delivers 5x the pickup of 6xx series Roombas and intelligently cleans pet hair while clearing your home of pollen and other allergens.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

