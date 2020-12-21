Today only, take $150 off Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for *$949 shipped*. The 512GB model is down to *$1,149*, as well. That’s down $150 from the regular going rate and beats Amazon’s current price by $50. We’ve only seen this price beat once before during the holiday season.



Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.



more…