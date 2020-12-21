Official Apple Watch sport bands drop to $19 in a range of colors (Reg. $49) Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*Update: *Sold out at Amazon, but still available at Best Buy.



Amazon is offering a handful of official Apple Watch sport bands for *$19* with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Best Buy is price matching a broad number of colors, as well. Regularly $49, today’s deal is a new all-time low and beats our previous mention by $6. Official Apple Watch sport bands feature a “soft, breathable, and lightweight” design that’s perfect for workouts and other strenuous activities. The fully-adjustable band makes it easy to find just the right fit for your wrist. More below.



