Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The 10 best streaming shows on Netflix for 2020

The Verge Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The 10 best streaming shows on Netflix for 2020Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The year 2020 likely kept many of us inside for most of it, and it looks like that situation may last at least into part of 2021. One of the few positives is that many great movies and TV shows were released on streaming services such as Netflix. The streaming service has made available a plethora of movies and TV shows, some original to Netflix.

Netflix currently offers three plans: Basic ($8.99 / month) lets you watch content on one screen at a time; Standard ($13.99 / month) brings it up to two screens and adds HD content; and Premium ($17.99) offers a total of four screens and Ultra HD content.

Whether you need a new show to binge-watch once The Office leaves Netflix or something for a movie night with your loved ones, here’s a list...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Shia LaBeouf dropped from Netflix awards campaign amid abuse allegations

Shia LaBeouf dropped from Netflix awards campaign amid abuse allegations 00:44

 Shia LaBeouf has been dropped from Netflix's awards campaign amid allegations of his abuse.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Netflix Netflix American media service company

Jerry Harris Pleads Not Guilty in Child-Pornography Case

 The 21-year-old fan favorite on the Netflix series “Cheer” pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges, including soliciting sex from minors.
NYTimes.com

Here’s when you can watch Wonder Woman 1984, Soul, and Bridgerton on Christmas Day

 Image: Warner Bros.

December 25th is going to be a big deal for streaming, with blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984 and Soul debuting on HBO Max and..
The Verge
AK vs AK | No Rating Movie Review | Anil Kapoor | Anurag Kashyap | Vikramaditya Motwane [Video]

AK vs AK | No Rating Movie Review | Anil Kapoor | Anurag Kashyap | Vikramaditya Motwane

Starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Starring in lead roles playing their real parts of that of an actor and director in reel life, AK vs AK is your conventional Bollywood masala film, and no, you can't afford to leave your brains behind while watching it. It's made intelligently, has a clever screenplay, even smarter direction and some ace performances that make it a wholesome watch. Kapoor's and Kashyap's camaraderie even while having a spat, looks so real that you are left to wonder if they're actually venting out for some old grudge or are they doing it just for the film. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK is an edge of the seat thriller that makes you guessing what's next and eventually treats you with the fabulously written climax. It also features Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in supporting roles. It's currently streaming on Netflix.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:42Published

The Queen’s Gambit Funko Pops immortalize the show in plastic

 Image: Funko Inc.

In what will hopefully be the last surprise of 2020, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit is getting its own set of Pop! Vinyl figurines..
The Verge

4K resolution 4K resolution Video size standard

Here’s an HDMI-themed holiday podcast to listen to this season

 Alex Castro

Happy holidays! Here is our gift to you: over an hour of audio content exclusively dedicated to HDMI.

If you’re lucky this..
The Verge
Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors [Video]

Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors

Facebook has entered the field of cloud-based gaming service and on October 26 introduced cloud games to its existing Facebook Gaming application. The tech giant's cloud gaming services differs from those offered by competitors Amazon or Google, which both offer standalone cloud gaming services for a fee, The Verge reported. "We are doing free-to-play games, we're doing games that are latency-tolerant, at least to start," said Jason Rubin, Facebook's vice president of play. "We're not promising 4K, 60fps, so you pay us $6.99 per month. We're not trying to get you to buy a piece of hardware, like a controller." According to Rubin, the reason Facebook is exploring the cloud is because it opens up the types of games it can offer. The company started out in games more than a decade ago with Flash-based hits like FarmVille before moving to HTML5 for its Instant Games platform, but both of those technologies are relatively limited to smaller, simpler experiences. Facebook's approach to cloud gaming is quite different philosophically from competitors like Google Stadia or Amazon's Luna. The company isn't hyping up its technology or trying to secure big exclusive games. Instead, it feels like more of an extension of what Facebook already offers: quick, easy-to-pick-up titles that can fill up some idle moments in your day, The Verge reported. Similarly, while the focus right now is on free-to-play games, he said, "There may come a day when it makes sense for us to offer a premium game." But the company wanted to start out by making it as easy as possible to play these games. Free is usually pretty easy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The best Netflix original shows and movies of 2020 [Video]

The best Netflix original shows and movies of 2020

Happy streaming!

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 08:37Published
Listen Up, Audio Finds Hard-To-Reach Audiences: NPR’s Smith [Video]

Listen Up, Audio Finds Hard-To-Reach Audiences: NPR’s Smith

COVID-19 lockdowns may have reduced the number of commuters listening to radio in their cars. But the future nevertheless looks bright for anyone involved in audio programming. In this video interview..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:19Published
Virgin River Has Reportedly Already Been Renewed for Season 3 [Video]

Virgin River Has Reportedly Already Been Renewed for Season 3

We can't wait!

Credit: Southern Living     Duration: 00:46Published