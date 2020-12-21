Under Armour Outlet drops new markdowns at up to 60% off: Pullovers, polos, more
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Under Armour’s offering* up to 60% off *new outlet markdowns including pullover, sweatpants, outerwear, polos, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Velocity V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to just* $14*. For comparison, this t-shirt was originally priced at $22. It can easily be worn year-round and can be layered under sweatshirts, pullovers, jackets, and more. This style also features sweat-wicking, lightweight fabric to promote comfort and you can choose from an array of color options. Pair this t-shirt with shorts, joggers, jeans, khakis, and more for an array of different looks. Plus, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the adidas End of Year Sale that’s offering* up to 50% off *sitewide, including the popular Ultraboosts.
2020 has taken its toll and Americans are looking at the 2021 new year for a fresh start in one particular area.According to new research, 73% of Americans have a New Year's resolution this year that..