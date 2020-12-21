Airlines will reportedly be required to bring back 32,000 workers in order to get $15 billion in aid from Congress' long-awaited coronavirus relief package
The reported deal is a sigh of relief for the struggling industry, but may not be enough - and only lasts through March.
