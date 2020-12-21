Sorel, UGG, Sperry more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Boot Sale from $35

Global  
 

For a limited time only, Hautelook’s Winter Boot Sale for men offers *up to 60% off* Sorel, UGG, Blondo, Merrell, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free standard shipping on orders of $89 or more. Our top picks for men is the Sorel Cheyanne II Short Boots that are currently marked down to *$80* and originally was priced at $130. These boots are highly-waterproof and have a unique outsole to promote traction. This style is designed to be comfortable with a cushioned insole and an insulated structure to help keep you warm. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 1,100 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

