Epic's 15 days of free games continues with Alien Isolation, one of this generation's best games

PC World Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Bells are ringing, snow is flying, and the Epic Games Store’s already generous gift-giving is going into overdrive. The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2020 kicked off on Thursday, December 17. You can find deep discounts on most of the store’s catalog, of course, but Epic’s throwing in some mighty enticing doorbusters to coax you into its virtual aisles, giving away a free game each day for 15 straight days.

Epic’s aggressive freebies have lured hordes of gamers to The Store That Fortnite Built. The Epic Games Store gives away one or two games for free every week, and they’re of surprisingly high quality. Last year, Epic gave away games for 12 days for its holiday sale, and the company actually earned recognition from our Full Nerd podcast as the unorthodox winner of “Best PC accessory” in 2019. Hey, it’s hard to argue with free games.

