TikTok for iOS adds new year-in-review feature, here’s how to find it

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Walmart Teams up With TikTok for Holiday Shopping Event



Walmart Teams up With TikTok , for Holiday Shopping Event. The retail giant and social media platform have joined forces to provide a "livestream shopping experience" on Dec. 18. In a blog post,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53 Published 3 days ago TikTok Bonding! Parents Using TikTok To Stay Fit and Connect With Kids!



TikTok is the new way to shed some calories and bond with your kids. Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the new trend. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:46 Published 4 days ago How Americans have encouraged their family to stay active during quarantine



Today's parents are working up a sweat to bond with their kids in the pandemic as half (53%) of parents have learned a TikTok dance with their children, according to new research. Bonding turned out.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 5 days ago