TikTok for iOS adds new year-in-review feature, here’s how to find it

9to5Mac Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
TikTok has become the latest social network to add a year-in-review feature. The company is rolling out a new “Year on TikTok” recap that lets you “revisit some of your defining TikTok memories in true TikTok style.” Here’s how it works in the TikTok app on iOS.

