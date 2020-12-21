Cyberpunk 2077 v1.05 is now available on Stadia, adds FOV adjustment Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Years from now, Cyberpunk 2077 may turn out to be one of the worst launches in video game history despite being the biggest, thanks to rough console ports and countless bugs. Cyberpunk 2077 for Stadia, however, has proved to offer one of the best experiences to play the game, and in its latest update, the Stadia version is getting an FOV slider.



