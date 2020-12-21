Global  
 

The Trump campaign is challenging Pennsylvania's voting laws at the Supreme Court more than a month after the election ended

Business Insider Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden more than a month ago and is still filing new election lawsuits.
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
 President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court asking the highest court in the country to step in and overturn several decisions the Pennsylvania Supreme Court made regarding the 2020 election.

Trump wants Supreme Court to overturn Pennsylvania election results

 Trump’s campaign and his allies have now filed roughly 50 lawsuits alleging widespread voting fraud. Almost all have been dismissed or dropped.
Sydney Morning Herald