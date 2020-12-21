Treat yourself like a king with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid Mattress, now $235 (Reg. $379) Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Zinus 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress for *$235.20 shipped*. That’s $144 off the typical rate there and undercuts the best pricing we have tracked in over a year by $45. This mattress blends memory foam with a “heavy-duty coil springs” to deliver balanced nighttime comfort. It’s wrapped in a fiber-quilted cover and the foam contains green tea and castor seed oil to naturally block odors. It ships in a compact box that should make hauling to your desired room a cinch. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



