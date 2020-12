Big tech companies including Intel, Nvidia, and Cisco were all infected during the SolarWinds hack

Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Last week, news broke that IT management company SolarWinds had been hacked, possibly by the Russian government, and the US Treasury , Commerce, State, Energy, and Homeland Security departments have been affected — two of which may have had emails stolen as a result of the hack. Other government agencies and many companies are investigating due to SolarWinds' extensive client list. The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that some big tech companies have been infected, too. Nvidia , Belkin, and VMware have all had computers on their networks infected with the malware. There could be far more: SolarWinds had stated that "fewer than 18,000" companies were impacted, as if that number is supposed to be reassuring, and it even a...