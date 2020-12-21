Global  
 

Big tech companies including Intel, Nvidia, and Cisco were all infected during the SolarWinds hack

Monday, 21 December 2020
Big tech companies including Intel, Nvidia, and Cisco were all infected during the SolarWinds hack

Last week, news broke that IT management company SolarWinds had been hacked, possibly by the Russian government, and the US Treasury, Commerce, State, Energy, and Homeland Security departments have been affected — two of which may have had emails stolen as a result of the hack. Other government agencies and many companies are investigating due to SolarWinds’ extensive client list. The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that some big tech companies have been infected, too.

Cisco, Intel, Nvidia, Belkin, and VMware have all had computers on their networks infected with the malware. There could be far more: SolarWinds had stated that “fewer than 18,000” companies were impacted, as if that number is supposed to be reassuring, and it even a...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
News video: Microsoft Says Over 40 Organizations Were Targeted by Suspected Russian Intelligence Hack

Microsoft Says Over 40 Organizations Were Targeted by Suspected Russian Intelligence Hack 01:35

 Microsoft Says Over 40 Organizations Were Targeted by Suspected Russian Intelligence Hack. On Thursday, Microsoft president Brad Smith spoke out about the latest cyber breach. Smith said that more than 17,000 customers installed the malware-infected third-party software sold by SolarWinds....

U.S. Treasury confirms hack as more blame Russia [Video]

U.S. Treasury confirms hack as more blame Russia

[NFA] The U.S. secretary of the Treasury on Monday publicly confirmed that his department had been breached, saying: "Our unclassified systems did have some access." This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Duration: 01:43Published

FireEye CEO says massive hack was "totally unique" and "utterly clandestine"

 Kevin Mandia, the CEO of cybersecurity firm FireEye, says the recent SolarWinds intrusion was "just one campaign in a long battle in cyberspace."
Nothing makes me worry more about the SolarWinds hack than Trump now saying it’s ‘under control’

“We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s..
US, NZ attempts to fend-off SolarWinds cyberattack at risk - because of weird Trump fixation

 There have been many chaotic and convoluted power struggles during the Trump administration, but one of the strangest is playing out in its final days.It goes..
Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears [Video]

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Duration: 01:49Published
U.S. hacking attack reached into Microsoft -sources [Video]

U.S. hacking attack reached into Microsoft -sources

Microsoft was breached in the massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week, according to people familiar with the matter, adding a top technology target to a growing list of vital government agencies. Freddie Joyner has more.

Duration: 01:28Published
U.S. labels Switzerland, Vietnam currency cheats [Video]

U.S. labels Switzerland, Vietnam currency cheats

The U.S. Treasury has labelled Switzerland and Vietnam as countries that deliberately weaken their currencies to gain advantage in trade. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Duration: 01:22Published

Demon’s Souls remake is down to its lowest price ever at B&H Photo today

The holiday shopping season is in full swing; if you are still looking for gifts to give to loved ones or even yourself, there are..
Microsoft reportedly designing its own ARM-based chips for servers and Surface PCs

Microsoft is designing its own ARM-based processors for servers and possibly a future Surface device,..
Microsoft Office is now updated for M1 Macs

If you’ve been using Microsoft Office on an M1 Mac, it’s about to get better — Microsoft is announcing an..
Die-Hard Trump Ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Should Get Intel Briefings Now [Video]

Die-Hard Trump Ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Should Get Intel Briefings Now

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump over the years. He's also inserted himself into the Georgia state election process, in an effort to investigate possible voter fraud. Nevertheless, Graham said on Wednesday said that President-elect Joe Biden should begin receiving intelligence briefings. To date, Biden has not received any briefings, as Trump refuses to concede and the GSA has refused to issue the necessary letter of ascertainment.

Duration: 00:34Published
Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own chips [Video]

Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own chips

Apple has unveiled the first Mac computers to receive the firm’s much-anticipated own-design computer chips, claiming the change will have a“profound impact”. New versions of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac miniwere announced as the first to include the Apple M1 chip, as the companybegins to transition away from Intel processors. The move, which was firstconfirmed in the summer, will see Apple gradually introduce its own silicon toall its computers over the next few years, greatly improving performance,Apple claims.

Duration: 00:56Published

Homeland Security’s Latest Target: Vaccine Scams

 A division of the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency, working with the Justice Department, is hunting down websites offering fraudulent deals to buy..
Homeland Security: Hacking campaign poses 'grave risk' to all levels of government, private sector

 The attacks, which have targeted major branches of the U.S. government, has put an untold number of Americans, agencies and government secrets at risk of..
More Hacking Attacks Found

 The warning, from the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity arm, indicated that hackers had found another line of attack to enter systems used by the..
Google now offers weekly COVID-19 tests to every US employee

90,000 Google employees have just received access to free weekly COVID tests. The Wall Street Journal first..
Barr Says C.I.A. ‘Stayed in Its Lane’ in Examining Russian Election Interference

 In an interview with a Wall Street Journal columnist, the attorney general defended his legacy and criticized the special counsel’s investigation.
'Such a surprise': Dr Jill Biden responds to attack on doctorate

 Dr Jill Biden has reacted to the controversial op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in which the writer attacked her for using the honorific title of "doctor".Dr..
Jill Biden was blindsided by Wall Street Journal call to drop 'Dr.' title: 'It was really the tone of it'

 Jill Biden and husband Joe Biden gave their first joint interview since the election to Stephen Colbert on Thursday night.
