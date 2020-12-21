Global  
 

Daily Crunch: Stimulus bill includes money for broadband and energy

TechCrunch Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
We look at the tech implications of the new stimulus bill, Lockheed Martin makes a big rocket engine acquisition and Google Cloud expands. This is your Daily Crunch for December 21, 2020. The big story: Stimulus bill includes money for broadband and energy The $900 billion pandemic relief bill that lawmakers agreed on over the […]
News video: Second round of PPP loans included in new COVID-19 relief package

Second round of PPP loans included in new COVID-19 relief package 02:08

 A second round of help is on the way as Congress finally agrees on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

Stimulus increase passes in house [Video]

Stimulus increase passes in house

The house voted to pass the bill for a stimulus increase. The Bill now must pass in the Senate.

House Passes Coronavirus Stimulus Bill [Video]

House Passes Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Debra Alfarone reports all eyes are on the Senate now after the House passed a bill, more than tripling the amount of money in COVID relief millions of Americans could soon receive.

Stimulus bill heading to the Senate [Video]

Stimulus bill heading to the Senate

Stimulus bill heading to the Senate

